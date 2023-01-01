Menu
2016 Acura ILX

145,250 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TECH PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

145,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10023642
  • Stock #: A2150
  • VIN: 19UDE2F70GA800242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2150
  • Mileage 145,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*28 DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 2.0L Acura ILX TEC Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

