2016 Acura ILX

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 2 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10023642

10023642 Stock #: A2150

A2150 VIN: 19UDE2F70GA800242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2150

Mileage 145,250 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Hill start assist Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.