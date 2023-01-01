Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai Veloster 1.6L TURBO 4Cyl with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Red On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors,</span><span> Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank> </a></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span></p><p><br /></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2016 Hyundai Veloster

70,130 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

70,130KM
Used
VIN KMHTC6AD5GU290971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # A2429
  Mileage 70,130 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster 1.6L TURBO 4Cyl with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Red On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Veloster