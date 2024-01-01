$14,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
150,300KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDAB6GD770944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2474
- Mileage 150,300 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*FREE ACCIDENT*23 JEEP SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED**4x4*GREAT CONDITION* High Altitude 4WD Jeep Compass 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission with Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power seats, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2016 Jeep Compass