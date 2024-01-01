Menu
*29 DETAILED SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru Outback 3.6R V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Blind Sport Indicator, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. Blue/Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, Alloys, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2016 Subaru Outback

186,310 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

AWD 3.6R TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLIND SPORT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Subaru Outback

AWD 3.6R TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLIND SPORT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,310KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSFDC7G3258854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey/Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2515
  • Mileage 186,310 KM

Vehicle Description

*29 DETAILED SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru Outback 3.6R V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Blind Sport Indicator, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. Blue/Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, Alloys, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Subaru Outback