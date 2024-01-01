Menu
*2nd SET WINTER*18 UP TO DATE HONDA SERVICE*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control and Heated 4 Leather Seats. Grey on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Alert, Power Front Seats, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2017 Honda Pilot

203,520 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD CERTIFIED NAVI SIDE & REAR CAMERAS *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* LANE CHANGE SUNROOF HEATED 4 SEATS

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD CERTIFIED NAVI SIDE & REAR CAMERAS *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* LANE CHANGE SUNROOF HEATED 4 SEATS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,520KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H73HB507297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2537
  • Mileage 203,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER*18 UP TO DATE HONDA SERVICE*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control and Heated 4 Leather Seats. Grey on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Alert, Power Front Seats, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Honda Pilot