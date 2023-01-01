Menu
<div>*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport</span><span> 2.4L FWD</span><span> with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Tan Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, </span><span>Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank>www automotoinc</a><a name=_Hlk529556975><span> ca</span></a></div>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

147,780 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT *SERVICE DETAILES* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT *SERVICE DETAILES* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

147,780KM
Used
VIN 5XYZT3LB9HG404952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2432
  • Mileage 147,780 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Tan Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe