$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 Mitsubishi RVR
LIMITED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9435036
- Stock #: A1931
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW2HZ610088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,008 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Limited Edition 4WD 2.0L 4Cyl Mitsubishi RVR with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Heated Seats. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Keyless, Paddle Shifters, Premium Audio Subwoofer, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.