2017 Mitsubishi RVR

164,008 KM

$16,995

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LIMITED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

LIMITED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

164,008KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9435036
  Stock #: A1931
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW2HZ610088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,008 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Limited Edition 4WD 2.0L 4Cyl Mitsubishi RVR  with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Heated Seats. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Keyless, Paddle Shifters, Premium Audio Subwoofer, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

