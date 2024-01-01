2018 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sdEP9CTBCgp2sGZ7Xik8u4ThRE0scr4P><strong>CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT</strong></a></p><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -<strong>NO DEALERS PLEASE-</strong> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>TEXT US ANYTIME! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS</strong> – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED </span></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>100%</span></span></strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> - <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES- </strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST-</span></div></div></div></div>

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE LTD AWC

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE LTD AWC

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW0JZ605493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-XXXX

905-327-3968

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

