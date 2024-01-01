Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ONE OWNER*27 DETAILED NISSAN SERVICE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>* Very Clean Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic </span><span>Transmission</span><span> with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2017 Nissan Rogue

183,420 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*NISSAN SERVICE* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*NISSAN SERVICE* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11089013
  2. 11089013
  3. 11089013
  4. 11089013
  5. 11089013
  6. 11089013
  7. 11089013
  8. 11089013
  9. 11089013
  10. 11089013
  11. 11089013
  12. 11089013
  13. 11089013
  14. 11089013
  15. 11089013
  16. 11089013
  17. 11089013
  18. 11089013
  19. 11089013
  20. 11089013
  21. 11089013
  22. 11089013
  23. 11089013
  24. 11089013
  25. 11089013
  26. 11089013
  27. 11089013
  28. 11089013
  29. 11089013
  30. 11089013
  31. 11089013
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,420KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC776123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2525
  • Mileage 183,420 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*27 DETAILED NISSAN SERVICE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Subaru Outback AWD 3.6R TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLIND SPORT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Subaru Outback AWD 3.6R TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLIND SPORT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 186,310 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus EV ELECTRIC CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED LEATHER PARKING SENSORS BLUTOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Ford Focus EV ELECTRIC CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED LEATHER PARKING SENSORS BLUTOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 99,340 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS* for sale in Milton, ON
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS* 143,290 KM $24,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue