Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Honda Civic LX 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/><span> ca</span></a></div>

2018 Honda Civic

169,860 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

2.0L LX SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

2.0L LX SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11041427
  2. 11041427
  3. 11041427
  4. 11041427
  5. 11041427
  6. 11041427
  7. 11041427
  8. 11041427
  9. 11041427
  10. 11041427
  11. 11041427
  12. 11041427
  13. 11041427
  14. 11041427
  15. 11041427
  16. 11041427
  17. 11041427
  18. 11041427
  19. 11041427
  20. 11041427
  21. 11041427
  22. 11041427
  23. 11041427
  24. 11041427
  25. 11041427
  26. 11041427
  27. 11041427
  28. 11041427
  29. 11041427
  30. 11041427
  31. 11041427
  32. 11041427
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
169,860KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F58JH013478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2497
  • Mileage 169,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Honda Civic LX 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Honda Civic 2.0L LX SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Honda Civic 2.0L LX SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 169,860 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey 3.5L V6 SE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey 3.5L V6 SE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 187,690 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8T PRESTIGE FWD S TRONIC E-TRON CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Audi A3 1.8T PRESTIGE FWD S TRONIC E-TRON CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 142,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic