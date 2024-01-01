$24,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Clarity
TOURING PLUG-IN HYBRID *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 Honda Clarity
TOURING PLUG-IN HYBRID *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
95,970KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JHMZC5F3XJC800588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2534
- Mileage 95,970 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*ELECTRIC AND GAS HYBRID*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*DOUBLE CAMERA*GREAT CONDITION* Very Nice Clean Honda Clarity PLUG-IN Hybrid Sedan 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth and AUX. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER SEAT 182,600 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX PREMUIM CAERIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 119,440 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 144,440 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Honda Clarity