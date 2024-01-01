Menu
*ELECTRIC AND GAS HYBRID*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*DOUBLE CAMERA*GREAT CONDITION* Very Nice Clean Honda Clarity PLUG-IN Hybrid Sedan 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth and AUX. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Honda Clarity

95,970 KM

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Clarity

TOURING PLUG-IN HYBRID *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Honda Clarity

TOURING PLUG-IN HYBRID *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

95,970KM
Used
VIN JHMZC5F3XJC800588

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2534
  • Mileage 95,970 KM

*ELECTRIC AND GAS HYBRID*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*DOUBLE CAMERA*GREAT CONDITION* Very Nice Clean Honda Clarity PLUG-IN Hybrid Sedan 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth and AUX. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Honda Clarity