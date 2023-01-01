$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 3.6L V6 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG0JC225974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
