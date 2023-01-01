$17,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Optima
2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
2018 Kia Optima
2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
93,090KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XXGT4L38JG255384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2430
- Mileage 93,090 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Clean Kia Optima Sedan LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Alloys. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 195,830 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT *SERVICE DETAILES* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 147,780 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima 2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 93,090 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Kia Optima