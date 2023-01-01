Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span>GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Clean Kia Optima Sedan LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Alloys. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control</span><span>, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Power Front Seats</span><span>,</span><span> Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at </a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank>www automotoinc</a><a name=_Hlk529556975> ca</a></div>

2018 Kia Optima

93,090 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Optima

2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Optima

2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10820409
  2. 10820409
  3. 10820409
  4. 10820409
  5. 10820409
  6. 10820409
  7. 10820409
  8. 10820409
  9. 10820409
  10. 10820409
  11. 10820409
  12. 10820409
  13. 10820409
  14. 10820409
  15. 10820409
  16. 10820409
  17. 10820409
  18. 10820409
  19. 10820409
  20. 10820409
  21. 10820409
  22. 10820409
  23. 10820409
  24. 10820409
  25. 10820409
  26. 10820409
  27. 10820409
  28. 10820409
  29. 10820409
  30. 10820409
  31. 10820409
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,090KM
Used
VIN 5XXGT4L38JG255384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2430
  • Mileage 93,090 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Clean Kia Optima Sedan LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Alloys. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 195,830 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT *SERVICE DETAILES* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT *SERVICE DETAILES* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 147,780 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima 2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Kia Optima 2.4L LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 93,090 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima