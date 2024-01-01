Menu
*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Push To Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Nissan Altima

128,600 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,600KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP7JC142909

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2486
  • Mileage 128,600 KM

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Push To Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Nissan Altima