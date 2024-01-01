Menu
<div>*BMW SERVICED ONLY*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD </span><span>BMW X2 28i X Drive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Grey</span><span> on Red</span><span> Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Back Up Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div><br /><div><br></div>

2019 BMW X2

128,340 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X2

XDRIVE 28i *ACCIDENT FREE* M PACKAGE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 BMW X2

XDRIVE 28i *ACCIDENT FREE* M PACKAGE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,340KM
Used
VIN WBXYJ5C56KEF83710

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2532
  • Mileage 128,340 KM

*BMW SERVICED ONLY*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X2 28i X Drive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Back Up Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 BMW X2