2019 Ford Escape

159,690 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229489
  • Stock #: A2223
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95KUB16546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2223
  • Mileage 159,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCDIENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Escape Titanium 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Tail Gate, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Reverse Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Microsoft SYNC
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

