Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span>GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V LX 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Engine Remote Start, Lane Departure, Brake Hold, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2019 Honda CR-V

145,770 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

LX TURBO AWD *HONDA MAINTAIN* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX TURBO AWD *HONDA MAINTAIN* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11129533
  2. 11129533
  3. 11129533
  4. 11129533
  5. 11129533
  6. 11129533
  7. 11129533
  8. 11129533
  9. 11129533
  10. 11129533
  11. 11129533
  12. 11129533
  13. 11129533
  14. 11129533
  15. 11129533
  16. 11129533
  17. 11129533
  18. 11129533
  19. 11129533
  20. 11129533
  21. 11129533
  22. 11129533
  23. 11129533
  24. 11129533
  25. 11129533
  26. 11129533
  27. 11129533
  28. 11129533
  29. 11129533
  30. 11129533
  31. 11129533
  32. 11129533
  33. 11129533
  34. 11129533
  35. 11129533
  36. 11129533
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,770KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H25KH100995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2533
  • Mileage 145,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V LX 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Engine Remote Start, Lane Departure, Brake Hold, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER SEAT for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER SEAT 182,600 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX PREMUIM CAERIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Subaru WRX PREMUIM CAERIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 119,440 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 144,440 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V