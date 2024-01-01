$30,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Toyota Sienna
AWD LE CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Toyota Sienna
AWD LE CERTIFIED *7 PSSNGRS*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
181,610KM
Used
VIN 5TDJZ3DC8LS250197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2512
- Mileage 181,610 KM
Vehicle Description
*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*7 PASSENGERS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Toyota Sienna 3.5L AWD V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Power Sliding Doors, Privacy Glass, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2020 Toyota Sienna