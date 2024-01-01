Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys and Sunroof. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Leather Front Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Blind Sport Indicator, Push to Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Touch Screen, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

www automotoinc ca

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

144,440 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,440KM
Used
VIN 3VWEB7BUXLM023082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2528
  • Mileage 144,440 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys and Sunroof. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Leather Front Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Blind Sport Indicator, Push to Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Touch Screen, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Volkswagen Jetta