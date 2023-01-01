$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX SPORT *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX SPORT *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
79,000KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAB7XM1324271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2386
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE G Mazda3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2021 Mazda MAZDA3