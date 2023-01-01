Menu
*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE G Mazda3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

79,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SPORT *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SPORT *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAB7XM1324271

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2386
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE G Mazda3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Mazda MAZDA3