2007 Honda Fit

146,812 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2007 Honda Fit

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,812KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528077
  • VIN: JHMGD38617S805094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

