2007 Honda Fit

Sale $7,999 + taxes & licensing
1 4 6 , 8 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10528077

10528077 VIN: JHMGD38617S805094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,812 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

