$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2007 Honda Fit
2007 Honda Fit
Sport
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
146,812KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10528077
- VIN: JHMGD38617S805094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,812 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5