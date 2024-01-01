Menu
2008 HONDA ACCORD COUPE V6 EX-L, ONLY 146K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
VIN 1HGCS22858A801309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 801309
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA ACCORD COUPE V6 EX-L, ONLY 146K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**


Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Map Lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Outside temp indicator
Front door pockets
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down
Sunglasses holder
Driver & front passenger active head restraints
Centre console w/storage compartment
Ambient console lighting

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front side airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Front splash guards
P235/45VR18 all-season tires
Rear decklid spoiler
Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr tilt moonroof
Body coloured bumpers

Convenience

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/illuminated audio & cruise controls
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto-on/off

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack

Comfort

Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filtration

Power Options

Body coloured heated folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features

18 ALLOY WHEELS
tweeters
driver seat pwr height adjustment
Driver & front passenger dual-stage
Driver & front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors
MP3/WMA playback
anti-theft feature
Driver pwr lumbar support
Keyless operation
dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
5-speed automatic transmissions w/grade logic control
Advanced Variable Cylinder Management
Chrome dual exhaust finisher
Leather heated front bucket seats-inc: pwr 8-way driver seat
Premium AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (7) speakers w/subwoofer
270-watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Honda Accord