2009 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE K1500 LS LIMITED EDITION, 4X4 DRIVE (4X4), LOW KM! ONLY 127K! AUTOMATIC, FULLY LOADED, BACK-UP CAMERA, BACK-UP SENSORS, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

127,000 KM

$21,150

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$21,150

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
VIN 3GNFK12069G270194

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

2009 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE K1500 LS LIMITED EDITION, 4X4 DRIVE (4X4), LOW KM! ONLY 127K! AUTOMATIC, FULLY LOADED, BACK-UP CAMERA, BACK-UP SENSORS, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel

High Capacity Air Cleaner
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr steering
4-wheel drive
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
145 Amp Alternator

engine temp

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Child security rear door locks
Side guard door beams
Driver & front passenger pretensioners
StabiliTrak vehicle stability control w/proactive roll avoidance
LATCH (Lower anchors & top tethers for children) system

Dual halogen composite automatic headlights w/flash-to-pass

Oil pressure
voltmeter
fuel level
lockout feature
Colour-keyed carpeting
odometer w/trip odometer
Brake transmission shift interlock
Colour-keyed front fascia
Intermittent front wiper system w/pulse washers
Lockable winch-type spare tire carrier mounted under frame at rear
Rear quarter pillars
Black HD one-piece rubber cargo bed mat
Pro-tec lockable tailgate w/protective cap moulding
3-passenger 60/40 rear split bench flip & fold seat
Front passenger & outboard second row seat assist handles
1st & 2nd row outboard roof rail mounted side-impact head curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 VORTEC ENGINE W/ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
Electronic AutoTrac transfer case w/control knob
(2) frame-mounted front recovery hooks
(4) built-in tie down brackets on each side of pickup box
3266 kgs (7200 lbs) GVWR
Front coil-over-shock suspension w/stabilizer bar
HD rear locking differential
Rear multi-link suspension w/coil springs
Top-box storage compartment w/integrated locks
In-vehicle Bluetooth system
17 full-size spare tire & wheel
Analogue instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Convert-a-Cab System -inc: midgate w/foldable door between cargo box & cab
rear deep tint
removable rear window glass that is stowable in midgate panel pocket
3-piece rigid stowable cargo cover
7-wire harness w/fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector
51mm (2) receiver
(4) blunt cut wires in the IP harness to accommodate installation of an after market trailer brake controller
Dual padded extendable sunshades w/illuminated vanity mirrors
cloth trim
Solar-Ray glass-inc: front light tint
Pwr windows -inc: driver express down
HD maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
HD trailering -inc: trailer hitch platform

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
