$21,150+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche
4WD Crew Cab LS | Fully Loaded | Back-Up Cam | Sun-Roof
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE K1500 LS LIMITED EDITION, 4X4 DRIVE (4X4), LOW KM! ONLY 127K! AUTOMATIC, FULLY LOADED, BACK-UP CAMERA, BACK-UP SENSORS, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Rahman Motors
