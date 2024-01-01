Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;><br>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<br></span>John Taraboulsi<br>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5<br>Mississauga, ON<br>Komfort Motors<br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>*ONLY 218,000KM*</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>$4,999+HST/LICENSING</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>2009 ACURA RDZ<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Brakes</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Tires</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Cabin Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Engine Air Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️6 Month Extended Warranty<br></span></pre> <pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Included with optional certification for +$999+hst</span></pre> <pre><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst </span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Vehicle Options:</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Keyless Entry</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Air Conditioning</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Power Windows</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Power Locks</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></pre>

2009 Acura RDX

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Acura RDX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Acura RDX

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1728395837
  2. 1728395837
  3. 1728395837
  4. 1728395837
  5. 1728395837
  6. 1728395837
  7. 1728395837
  8. 1728395837
  9. 1728395837
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB18259A800739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*ONLY 218,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$4,999+HST/LICENSING

2009 ACURA RDZ

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty

Included with optional certification for +$999+hst


Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst

Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2009 Acura RDX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Acura RDX 218,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Mississauga, ON
2007 BMW 3 Series 323i 284,000 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 4WD 299,999 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2009 Acura RDX