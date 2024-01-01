Menu
<p><span>2010 FORD EDGE SEL</span><span>, ONLY 155</span><span>K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUO SUN-ROOF,<span> </span></span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS,<span> </span></span><span>RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE,<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1704844337416_5225649945551805 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><span> </span></span><span>ONTARIO VEHICLE,<span> </span></span><span>HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

155,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK3JC2ABB54484

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

2010 FORD EDGE SEL, ONLY 155K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUO SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr steering
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine
One touch integrated start (OTIS)

Body Colour Door Handles
Mini spare tire
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Black rocker/door clad mouldings
3-bar chrome grille
Quad beam halogen headlamps
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors w/integrated blind spot mirrors

CENTRE CONSOLE
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
(2) coat hooks
Rear centre armrest
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
(6) cup holders
Chromed door handles
Message centre w/compass
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Textured aluminum instrument panel finish
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Front console w/deep bin
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
1st & 2nd row map lights
Gear shifter w/chrome bezel
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Particulate air filter

Roof Antenna

Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row

Privacy glass on rear doors

Oil pressure
low washer fluid
low coolant
door/liftgate ajar
crash severity sensor
fuel cap
load limiting retractors
2nd row heat & A/C vents
Lamp outage indicator
Front height adjustable seat belts
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: front instrument panel
2nd row & cargo area
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers
driver seat positioning sensor
front BeltMinder
oil change reminder
quarter windows & liftgate

