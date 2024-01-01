$3,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Edge
Limited No Accident Navigation Leather Ambient Light
2010 Ford Edge
Limited No Accident Navigation Leather Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
233,430KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK3KC5ABB14978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13714A
- Mileage 233,430 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2010 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 233,430 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, premium audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2010 Ford Edge