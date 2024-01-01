Menu
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover thats designed to deliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2010 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br><br> <br>-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br> <br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br> <br>Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 233,430 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is Limited. The Limited trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory drivers seat, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, premium audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, and much more.

2010 Ford Edge

233,430 KM

Details

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

233,430KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK3KC5ABB14978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13714A
  • Mileage 233,430 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2010 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.


-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 233,430 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, premium audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, and much more.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

