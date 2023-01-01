Menu
2010 Ford Edge

283,020 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

SEL

SEL

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

283,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988490
  • Stock #: T224056B
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC7ABB66503

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 283,020 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! SEL PACKAGE, AUTO, 6CYL, PANORAMIC ROOF , LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, 2/SETS OF WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, 6/CD, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLES ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!! AS-IS VEHICLES CANNOT BE FINANCED...

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Safety

Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

