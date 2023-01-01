$12,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 HONDA PILOT EX-L 4WD WITH 209K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUO SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! ONTARTIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
