<p><span>2010 HONDA PILOT EX-L 4WD WITH 209</span><span>K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUO SUN-ROOF,<span> </span></span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS,</span><span> BLUETOOTH AUDIO, ALLOY RIMS,</span><span> CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! ONTARTIO VEHICLE, </span><span>HAS BEEN <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1703972732633_7182943748897015 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><span>FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

2010 Honda Pilot

209,000 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L

2010 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF4H52AB505128

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

2010 HONDA PILOT EX-L 4WD WITH 209K! FULLY LOADED! AUTOMATIC, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUO SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! ONTARTIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
P245/65R17 all-season tires
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch

Security System
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Ambient console lighting
Conversation mirror
2nd row folding centre armrest
Multifunctional centre console storage
Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
12V aux pwr outlets

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts

XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
Integrated glass antenna

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Aux input
Subwoofer
driver pwr lumbar
2nd row overhead map lights
adjustable anchors
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system -inc: manual push-button locking rear differential
Dual front dual-stage
dual-threshold airbags
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system
Cargo area -inc: cargo net
tie-down anchors
storage well
Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat
155-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: MP3/WMA playback

416-505-3554

