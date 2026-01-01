$11,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2DR CABRIOLET E 350 RWD
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2DR CABRIOLET E 350 RWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cabriolet – DESIGNO | White Interior | ONLY $11,499 + Tax!
Turn heads this summer in this luxury convertible from Mercedes-Benz — стиль, comfort, and performance all in one!
ONLY 207,000 KMS
$11,499 + Tax
NO EXTRA FEES | NO HIDDEN CHARGES (Cash Deals)
Why You’ll Love It:
✔ Rare DESIGNO Package with stunning White Seats
✔ Smooth V6 Performance & Automatic Transmission
✔ Premium Luxury Convertible – Perfect for Summer Drives
✔ Clean, Stylish & Affordable Entry into Luxury
🛠 Sold AS-IS or Safety Certified (your choice)
💳 Flexible Monthly Payment Options Available
📍 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com
☀️ Drive luxury. Feel the sun. Own it today.
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q00N3jclGuaPlakjM+bFoYvo9rnEYSc%2F
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