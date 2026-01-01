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<p><strong>2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cabriolet – DESIGNO | White Interior | ONLY $11,499 + Tax!</strong></p><p>Turn heads this summer in this <strong>luxury convertible</strong> from Mercedes-Benz — стиль, comfort, and performance all in one!</p><p><strong>ONLY 207,000 KMS</strong><br><strong>$11,499 + Tax</strong><br><strong>NO EXTRA FEES | NO HIDDEN CHARGES (Cash Deals)</strong></p><p><strong>Why You’ll Love It:</strong><br>✔ Rare <strong>DESIGNO Package</strong> with stunning <strong>White Seats</strong><br>✔ Smooth V6 Performance & Automatic Transmission<br>✔ Premium Luxury Convertible – Perfect for Summer Drives<br>✔ Clean, Stylish & Affordable Entry into Luxury</p><p>🛠 <strong>Sold AS-IS or Safety Certified (your choice)</strong><br>💳 <strong>Flexible Monthly Payment Options Available</strong></p><hr><p>📍 <strong>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p>📞 905-808-1198<br>🌐 <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><hr><p>☀️ <strong>Drive luxury. Feel the sun. Own it today.</strong></p><p>CARFAX LINK : <span data-sheets-root=1><a class=in-cell-link href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q00N3jclGuaPlakjM+bFoYvo9rnEYSc%2F target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q00N3jclGuaPlakjM+bFoYvo9rnEYSc%2F</a></span></p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2DR CABRIOLET E 350 RWD

Watch This Vehicle
14087526.810814692?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2DR CABRIOLET E 350 RWD

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
207,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDKK5GF8BF050239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cabriolet – DESIGNO | White Interior | ONLY $11,499 + Tax!

Turn heads this summer in this luxury convertible from Mercedes-Benz — стиль, comfort, and performance all in one!

ONLY 207,000 KMS
$11,499 + Tax
NO EXTRA FEES | NO HIDDEN CHARGES (Cash Deals)

Why You’ll Love It:
✔ Rare DESIGNO Package with stunning White Seats
✔ Smooth V6 Performance & Automatic Transmission
✔ Premium Luxury Convertible – Perfect for Summer Drives
✔ Clean, Stylish & Affordable Entry into Luxury

🛠 Sold AS-IS or Safety Certified (your choice)
💳 Flexible Monthly Payment Options Available

📍 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com

☀️ Drive luxury. Feel the sun. Own it today.

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q00N3jclGuaPlakjM+bFoYvo9rnEYSc%2F

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$11,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class