Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Rogue

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480882
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV7BW305209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 NISSAN ROGUE,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

VERY WELL MAINTAINED, MOSTLY SERVICED BY NISSAN..SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE

Comes with the following options:

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2011 Mazda Tribute ,...
 119,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey O...
 133,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 143,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory