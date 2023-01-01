2011 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9480882

9480882 VIN: JN8AS5MV7BW305209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

