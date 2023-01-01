$9,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2011 Nissan Rogue
ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
- Listing ID: 9480882
- VIN: JN8AS5MV7BW305209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 NISSAN ROGUE,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
VERY WELL MAINTAINED, MOSTLY SERVICED BY NISSAN..SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE
Comes with the following options:
POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
