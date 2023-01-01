Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>2012 FORD EDGE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>NO ACCIDENT</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>REAR VIEW CAMERA</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>BLUETOTH ,POWER WINDOWS-</span><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #212529; background: white;> AIR CONDITIONING -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: #231d20; background: white;>Financing Available ! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Carfax report Available ! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Call or Text : 416-857-0095</span></p>

2012 Ford Edge

171,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK3GC9CBA74576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD EDGE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

NO ACCIDENT

REAR VIEW CAMERA

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

BLUETOTH ,POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

