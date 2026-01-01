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<p><br />WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. SUNROOF, POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Ford Edge

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14014458

2012 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
190,000KM
VIN 2FMDK3JC8CBA20579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2FMDK3JC8CBA20579
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. SUNROOF, POWER SEATS HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-5500

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$4,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2012 Ford Edge