416-857-0095
2012 GMC Terrain
ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9435222
- VIN: 2GKFLTEK7C6199058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 GMC TERRAIN,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
ONE OWNER
REAR VIEW CAMERA
REMOTE START
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,
Fog Lights
XM Radio,
USB
Roof Rack
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
