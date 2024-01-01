$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
Awd 4dr Sle-2
Location
Eric's Autos
2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,335 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 gmc terrain runs and drives excellent, very nice and clean inside and out ,AWD ,back up camera, remote start price shown includes certification safety and 6 month's 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277
