<p>2014 gmc terrain runs and drives excellent, very nice and  clean  inside and out ,AWD ,back up camera, remote start price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

2014 GMC Terrain

199,335 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Sle-2

2014 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Sle-2

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gkflwekxe6362189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,335 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 gmc terrain runs and drives excellent, very nice and  clean  inside and out ,AWD ,back up camera, remote start price shown includes certification safety and 6 month's 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
705-487-2277

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2014 GMC Terrain