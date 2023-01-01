Menu
2012 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE 2.5 S, ONLY 122K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE, ONTARTIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 647-740-9312

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2012 Nissan Altima

122,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL2EP1CC101697

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 101697
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE 2.5 S, ONLY 122K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE, ONTARTIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Interior

Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Tachometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Locking glove box
Retained accessory pwr
4-way manual passenger seat
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
(2) front seat back map pockets
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
Rear coat hanger hook
pwr trunk release
Vehicle security system
Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage
Dual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Continuously variable valve timing control
Dual chrome exhaust tips
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
(2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod

Front/rear crumple zones
Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat active head restraints
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Side door guard beams
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
seatbelt
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor

Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Temporary spare tire
Dark grey grille w/chrome
Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Front/rear splash guards
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/tilt/sliding sunshade

(1) centre console

In glass diversity antenna

Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down

coolant temp
trunk
speedometer
outside temp
distance to empty
average speed
average fuel economy
Key cylinder front windows up/down
Key fob front windows down
(2) 500ml door bottle holders
(2) rear armrest
Front passenger assist grips
entry/exit system
overhead front map lights
Trunk side net
fuel gauge
Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Chrome side window moulding
Manual lumbar support adjustment
Black windshield moulding
Colour-keyed license plate finisher
Cupholders -inc: (2) centre console
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on
17 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
height adjustable
Illumination -inc: dome light
drive time
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent Fine Vision gauges
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters
Nissan Intelligent Key reminder
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat

2012 Nissan Altima