$10,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima
2dr Cpe I4 2.5 S | Sun-Roof
2012 Nissan Altima
2dr Cpe I4 2.5 S | Sun-Roof
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 101697
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE 2.5 S, ONLY 122K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE, ONTARTIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rahman Motors
Email Rahman Motors
Rahman Motors
Call Dealer
416-505-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554