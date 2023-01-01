$15,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander
Limited No Accident Leather Sunroof Backup Camera Heated Seats
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
247,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030398
- Stock #: 12365A
- VIN: 5TDBK3EH6CS113648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MAR
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Stand out from the SUV crowd in the stylish and sensible Toyota Highlander. This 2012 Toyota Highlander is for sale today in Mississauga.
The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utility vehicles available in North America. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is best known for it reliability and versatility. The 2012 Toyota Highlander SUV has grown in size and sophistication to nearly full-size dimensions, and all that growth translates into a roomy, 7-passenger crossover ideal for growing families. Sharing much of its architecture with the Lexus RX 350 luxury SUV gives the Highlander another leg-up on its competition in ride quality and fit and finish. This SUV has 247,160 kms. It's mar in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim consists of high-end features such as 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, painted roof rack with crossbars, a power tilt/sliding moonroof, foldable power heated mirrors, power rear door liftgate, perforated leather seat trim, heated front bucket seats, 3.5-inch LCD multi-info display, keyless entry, Smart Key system, anti-theft system, integrated garage door opener, tri-zone automatic climate control, electrochromic rearview mirror, tonneau cover, back-up camera, 9 speaker Premium JBL AM/FM stereo with 4-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA player and a voice-activated DVD navigation system. Check this out today! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Digital clock
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry System
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cargo area lamp
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console box
Door courtesy lamps
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo area tonneau cover
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Cargo area tie-down rings
Fabric door trim
Conversation mirror
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
12V accessory pwr outlet
Under cargo area storage compartment
Front bucket seats -inc: active headrests w/whiplash protection
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Warning lights -inc: transmission fluid temp, low fuel, low washer fluid
8-way pwr driver seat adjustments -inc: lumbar, recline, cushion height, fore/aft
4-way manual passenger seat adjustments -inc: recline, fore/aft
Optitron gauges -inc: 3.5" LCD multi-info display, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Fog Lamps
Colour-keyed door handles
Front/rear splash guards
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Windshield wiper deicer
Roof rack w/crossbars
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
P245/65R17 all-season tires
Projector style automatic halogen headlamps
Colour-keyed foldable pwr heated mirrors
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Tire pressure warning system
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Hill start assist control (HAC)
Downhill assist control (DAC)
Mechanical
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Front tow hook
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Anti-vibration subframe
Full-time four wheel drive
MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler, lock up torque converter
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
AM/FM stereo CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA)
