<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>2013 FORD EDGE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>FULLY LOADED</span></strong><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;> WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>REAR VIEW CAMERA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>NAVIGATION</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>SUNROOF/MOONROOF</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>LEATHER SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>PUSH BUTTON START</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>HEATED SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>POWER TRUNK</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>PARKING SENSORS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;>REAR CLIMATE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: #231d20; background: white;>Financing Available ! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 7.5pt; line-height: normal; background: white;><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Tahoma,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>Carfax report Available !</span></p>

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK3K99DBA11880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:

REAR VIEW CAMERA

NAVIGATION

SUNROOF/MOONROOF

LEATHER SEATS

PUSH BUTTON START

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES

POWER TRUNK

POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS

PARKING SENSORS

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

