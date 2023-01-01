Menu
$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY +FREE OIL CHANGE! +FREE RUSTPROOFING! **2013 SMART FORTWO PURE *CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *TWO SETS OF KEYS* *SUNROOF* *BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING* *BODY MINT* *ALL POWER FEATURES* $6999+HST/LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES NO WALK INS APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL 647 685 3345 JOHN TARABOULSI 1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5 MISSISSAUGA, ON KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

141,364 KM

Details Description Features

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,364KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA6DK600348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 141,364 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY +FREE OIL CHANGE! +FREE RUSTPROOFING! **2013 SMART FORTWO PURE *CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *TWO SETS OF KEYS* *SUNROOF* *BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING* *BODY MINT* *ALL POWER FEATURES* $6999+HST/LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES NO WALK INS APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL 647 685 3345 JOHN TARABOULSI 1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5 MISSISSAUGA, ON KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

