<p><span>2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.0L</span><span>, ONLY 141</span><span>K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, </span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, HEATED SEATS,<span> </span></span><span>RADIO, AUX,<span> </span>KEY-LESS ENTRY, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710600557751_9742817193636293 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

141,000 KM

$9,150

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline *Ltd Avail*

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline *Ltd Avail*

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
VIN 3VW2K7AJ0DM444093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.0L, ONLY 141K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, HEATED SEATS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Visor vanity mirrors
Lockable glove box
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Electric rear window defroster
(2) aux pwr outlets
Front/rear door armrests
Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column
Anti-theft vehicle alarm pre-wiring
Chrome air vent surround trim
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles
Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders
Front lockable head restraints
Mid-centre console w/storage
Trunk lid grip

Mechanical

DUAL EXHAUST
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine
Electronic locking differential
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Soft shell battery box
6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Single-note horn
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
Crash-optimized front end
Hill hold assist (HHA)
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch
Fluorescent trunk escape switch

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Black front grille
195/65HR15 all-season tires
Black manual mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades
Black window trim
195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone
Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Additional Features

CARGO LIGHT
coolant temp
odometer
storage
warning lights
fuel gauge
front pretensioners
front load limiters
Gear indicator
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters
exterior temp
belt reminder
auto-locking
15 x 6 steel wheels -inc: full wheel covers
brake wear
low wiper fluid
window lockout control for driver
battery terminal disconnect
fuel supply shutoff
warning hazard activation
DOOR INSERTS
1-touch auto-up/down
telescopic shock absorbers
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock
high-pwr system deactivation
Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders
Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer
fuel cap seal
Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection
Lighting -inc: ambient lighting
front/rear reading lights w/time delay
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector
trunk hinge cover
Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs
telescopic gas shock absorbers
Pwr door locks -inc: front/rear central locking w/driver selective unlock
Black trim accents -inc: dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-XXXX

416-505-3554

$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2013 Volkswagen Jetta