Menu
Account
Sign In
✅️6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY✅️<div><br></div><div>$5,499+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ </div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW TIRES ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE</div><div><br></div><div>177,000KM</div><div><br></div><div>*ALL POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$5,499+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>NO WALK INS</div><div><br></div><div>APPOINTMENT ONLY</div><div><br></div><div>PLEASE CALL</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1710681954
  2. 1710681954
  3. 1710681954
  4. 1710681954
  5. 1710681954
  6. 1710681954
  7. 1710681954
  8. 1710681954
  9. 1710681954
  10. 1710681954
  11. 1710681954
  12. 1710681954
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0E7439515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

✅️6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY✅️
$5,499+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ 
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE
177,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$5,499+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION 175,326 KM $4,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Fiesta SE 187,300 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 193,004 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze