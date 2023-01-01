$13,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi RVR
4X4,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,LOW KMS,,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
- Listing ID: 10605435
- VIN: 4A4AJ3AU1EE603787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MITSUBISHI RVR,4X4, NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED
FOUR WHEEL DRIVE 4X4
REAR VIEW CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOTH ,POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
