2014 Mitsubishi RVR

109,000 KM

Details

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

4X4,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,LOW KMS,,CERTIFIED

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

4X4,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,LOW KMS,,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU1EE603787

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

2014 MITSUBISHI RVR,4X4, NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,LOW KMS,CERTIFIED

FOUR WHEEL DRIVE 4X4

REAR VIEW CAMERA

HEATED SEATS

ALLOY WHEELS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOTH ,POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING –POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

