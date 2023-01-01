2016 Audi Q5

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 3 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9445071

11644A VIN: WA1LVAFP2GA025408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,307 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi side assist Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 75 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel 475.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Front And Rear Fog Lamps AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake 110-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.0 TDI 6 Cylinder 240 HP GVWR: 2,615 kgs

