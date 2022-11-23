Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

109,885 KM

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

109,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365713
  • Stock #: H887050P
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC887050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,885 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-XXXX

877-868-1780

