$27,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 Ford Expedition
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9335221
- Stock #: 13723E
- VIN: 1FMJU1JT4HEA59618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 188,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Quality And Price, 8 Passengers Hard To Beat Suv, Class Leading Comfort & Towing capcity, Powerfull Turbocharged Six-Cylinder Engine Make It Defintely One Of The Bigest And Most Cabaple Full Size Suv In There.
This A Local Ontario Truck Since New According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ) .
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.