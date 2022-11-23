Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

188,866 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

4WD 4dr XLT

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

188,866KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9335221
  • Stock #: 13723E
  • VIN: 1FMJU1JT4HEA59618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 188,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality And Price, 8 Passengers Hard To Beat Suv, Class Leading Comfort & Towing capcity, Powerfull Turbocharged Six-Cylinder Engine Make It Defintely One Of The Bigest And Most Cabaple Full Size Suv In There.

This A Local Ontario Truck Since New According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ) .

 Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Pre-Owned Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

