2017 GMC Terrain
SLE No Accident Pioneer Bluetooth Keyless Entry
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE No Accident Pioneer Bluetooth Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,758KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK9H6242774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14283FA
- Mileage 126,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Pioneer Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Sold As-is!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The GMC Terrain features a long list of comfort and convenience features. This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 126,002 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spare tire and wheel
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Door handles, body-colour
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rails, Charcoal
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Theft deterrent system
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, single
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, soft ride
Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Chassis, all wheel drive (TLK26 model only.)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 GMC Terrain