Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><div><div><div><p>2017 HYUNDAI SANTAFE LUXURY 2.5L**CERTIFIED*FULLY LOADED*POWER OPTIONS *PANAROMIC ROOF</p><p>WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS</p><p>THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH:</p><p>~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST<br></p><p>~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED)<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1710624755893_6879382025993024 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST</p><p>~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.</p><p>~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.</p><p>~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :</p><p>https://www.capitalmotors.online</p><p>OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE<span> DETAILS</span></p></div></div><div><br></div></div></div><div><div><div><br></div></div></div>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

110,145 KM

Details Description Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury*Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury*Certified

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

  1. 11080808
  2. 11080808
  3. 11080808
  4. 11080808
  5. 11080808
  6. 11080808
  7. 11080808
  8. 11080808
  9. 11080808
  10. 11080808
  11. 11080808
  12. 11080808
  13. 11080808
  14. 11080808
  15. 11080808
  16. 11080808
  17. 11080808
  18. 11080808
  19. 11080808
  20. 11080808
Contact Seller

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,145KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLB7HG475750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI SANTAFE LUXURY 2.5L**CERTIFIED*FULLY LOADED*POWER OPTIONS *PANAROMIC ROOF

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH:

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust
Normal and Sport mode
280 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco
driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat w/height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Motors

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury*Certified for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury*Certified 110,145 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto SE*One Owner*No Accidents for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto SE*One Owner*No Accidents 123,777 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MAN CE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN MAN CE 133,562 KM $9,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe