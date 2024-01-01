$19,850+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury*Certified
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,145 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 HYUNDAI SANTAFE LUXURY 2.5L**CERTIFIED*FULLY LOADED*POWER OPTIONS *PANAROMIC ROOF
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH:
~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
