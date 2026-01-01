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<p class=isSelectedEnd>🔥 <strong>2017 Mazda CX-5 GT | One Owner | Fully Loaded | Luxury SUV 🔥</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🖤 <strong>Carfax Verified | One Owner | Priced to Sell!</strong> 🖤</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💎 <strong>Premium Comfort • Advanced Technology • Mazda Reliability</strong> 💎</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and practicality with this <strong>2017 Mazda CX-5 GT</strong>. This <strong>one-owner</strong>, <strong>Carfax Verified</strong> SUV has been well maintained and is fully loaded with premium features, making it the perfect choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a stylish and dependable SUV.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by Mazdas responsive <strong>2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine</strong> paired with a smooth <strong>automatic transmission</strong>, the CX-5 delivers impressive fuel economy, confident handling, and the driving experience Mazda is known for.</p><div contenteditable=false><hr></div><p class=isSelectedEnd>🚀 <strong>Performance & Driving Features</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine<br>✔ Automatic Transmission<br>✔ Excellent Fuel Economy ⛽<br>✔ Smooth & Responsive Handling<br>✔ Alloy Wheels ✨<br>✔ Comfortable & Quiet Ride<br>✔ Proven Mazda Reliability ✅</p><div contenteditable=false><hr></div><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛋️ <strong>Premium GT Interior</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Enjoy a refined cabin packed with comfort and convenience features.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✨ <strong>Interior Highlights:</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Premium Leather Interior<br>✔ Power Sunroof ☀️<br>✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD) 🛣️<br>✔ Heated Front Seats 🔥<br>✔ Heated Steering Wheel 🔥<br>✔ Power Drivers Seat<br>✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control ❄️<br>✔ Push Button Start<br>✔ Keyless Entry 🔑<br>✔ Cruise Control<br>✔ Split Folding Rear Seats 📦<br>✔ Spacious Cargo Area</p><div contenteditable=false><hr></div><p class=isSelectedEnd>📱 <strong>Technology & Entertainment</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Stay connected wherever you go.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Touchscreen Display<br>✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio 🎵<br>✔ Backup Camera 📸<br>✔ USB Connectivity<br>✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br>✔ Voice Command Features<br>✔ AM/FM Radio</p><div contenteditable=false><hr></div><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛡️ <strong>Safety Features</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Drive with confidence thanks to Mazdas advanced safety technology.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Backup Camera 📸<br>✔ Blind Spot Monitoring<br>✔ Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD) 🛣️<br>✔ Traction Control<br>✔ Electronic Stability Control<br>✔ ABS Brakes<br>✔ Multiple Airbags<br>✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p><div contenteditable=false><hr></div><p class=isSelectedEnd>🌟 <strong>Vehicle Highlights</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✅ One Owner Vehicle 👤<br>✅ Carfax Verified ✔️<br>✅ <strong>125,450 KM</strong><br>✅ Fully Loaded GT Trim 💎<br>✅ Leather Interior<br>✅ Power Sunroof ☀️<br>✅ Heads-Up Display 🛣️<br>✅ Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 🔥<br>✅ Alloy Wheels ✨<br>✅ Well Maintained & Ready to Drive ✔️</p><div contenteditable=false><hr></div><p class=isSelectedEnd>💲 <strong>ONLY $17,950 + Tax & Licensing</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔥 <strong>Priced to Sell! Dont Miss Out!</strong> 🔥</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This fully loaded <strong>2017 Mazda CX-5 GT</strong> offers luxury, reliability, and outstanding value at an unbeatable price. Clean, well maintained, and ready for its next owner.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🚗 <strong>Financing Available</strong><br>🛡️ <strong>Extended Warranty Options Available</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📞 <strong>Contact Today to Schedule Your Test Drive!</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📍 <strong>Saifi Motors</strong><br>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p>📞 <strong>Call or Text:</strong> 416-816-2325<br>🌐 <a href=http://www.saifimotors.ca/><strong>www.saifimotors.ca</strong></a><br>📧 <a href=mailto:saifimotorsinc@gmail.com><strong>saifimotorsinc@gmail.com</strong></a></p>

2017 Mazda CX-5

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14343143

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Location

Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

416-816-2325

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT | One Owner | Fully Loaded | Luxury SUV 🔥

🖤 Carfax Verified | One Owner | Priced to Sell! 🖤

💎 Premium Comfort • Advanced Technology • Mazda Reliability 💎

Experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and practicality with this 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT. This one-owner, Carfax Verified SUV has been well maintained and is fully loaded with premium features, making it the perfect choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a stylish and dependable SUV.

Powered by Mazda's responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the CX-5 delivers impressive fuel economy, confident handling, and the driving experience Mazda is known for.

🚀 Performance & Driving Features

✔ 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Excellent Fuel Economy ⛽
✔ Smooth & Responsive Handling
✔ Alloy Wheels ✨
✔ Comfortable & Quiet Ride
✔ Proven Mazda Reliability ✅

🛋️ Premium GT Interior

Enjoy a refined cabin packed with comfort and convenience features.

✨ Interior Highlights:

✔ Premium Leather Interior
✔ Power Sunroof ☀️
✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD) 🛣️
✔ Heated Front Seats 🔥
✔ Heated Steering Wheel 🔥
✔ Power Driver's Seat
✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control ❄️
✔ Push Button Start
✔ Keyless Entry 🔑
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Split Folding Rear Seats 📦
✔ Spacious Cargo Area

📱 Technology & Entertainment

Stay connected wherever you go.

✔ Touchscreen Display
✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio 🎵
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ USB Connectivity
✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✔ Voice Command Features
✔ AM/FM Radio

🛡️ Safety Features

Drive with confidence thanks to Mazda's advanced safety technology.

✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring
✔ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD) 🛣️
✔ Traction Control
✔ Electronic Stability Control
✔ ABS Brakes
✔ Multiple Airbags
✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System

🌟 Vehicle Highlights

✅ One Owner Vehicle 👤
✅ Carfax Verified ✔️
✅ 125,450 KM
✅ Fully Loaded GT Trim 💎
✅ Leather Interior
✅ Power Sunroof ☀️
✅ Heads-Up Display 🛣️
✅ Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 🔥
✅ Alloy Wheels ✨
✅ Well Maintained & Ready to Drive ✔️

💲 ONLY $17,950 + Tax & Licensing

🔥 Priced to Sell! Don't Miss Out! 🔥

This fully loaded 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT offers luxury, reliability, and outstanding value at an unbeatable price. Clean, well maintained, and ready for its next owner.

🚗 Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Options Available

📞 Contact Today to Schedule Your Test Drive!

📍 Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 www.saifimotors.ca
📧 saifimotorsinc@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saifi Motors

Saifi Motors

Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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$17,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Saifi Motors

416-816-2325

2017 Mazda CX-5