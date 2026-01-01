$17,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD
2017 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD
Location
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
416-816-2325
Certified
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT | One Owner | Fully Loaded | Luxury SUV 🔥
🖤 Carfax Verified | One Owner | Priced to Sell! 🖤
💎 Premium Comfort • Advanced Technology • Mazda Reliability 💎
Experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and practicality with this 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT. This one-owner, Carfax Verified SUV has been well maintained and is fully loaded with premium features, making it the perfect choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a stylish and dependable SUV.
Powered by Mazda's responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the CX-5 delivers impressive fuel economy, confident handling, and the driving experience Mazda is known for.
🚀 Performance & Driving Features
✔ 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Excellent Fuel Economy ⛽
✔ Smooth & Responsive Handling
✔ Alloy Wheels ✨
✔ Comfortable & Quiet Ride
✔ Proven Mazda Reliability ✅
🛋️ Premium GT Interior
Enjoy a refined cabin packed with comfort and convenience features.
✨ Interior Highlights:
✔ Premium Leather Interior
✔ Power Sunroof ☀️
✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD) 🛣️
✔ Heated Front Seats 🔥
✔ Heated Steering Wheel 🔥
✔ Power Driver's Seat
✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control ❄️
✔ Push Button Start
✔ Keyless Entry 🔑
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Split Folding Rear Seats 📦
✔ Spacious Cargo Area
📱 Technology & Entertainment
Stay connected wherever you go.
✔ Touchscreen Display
✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio 🎵
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ USB Connectivity
✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✔ Voice Command Features
✔ AM/FM Radio
🛡️ Safety Features
Drive with confidence thanks to Mazda's advanced safety technology.
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring
✔ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD) 🛣️
✔ Traction Control
✔ Electronic Stability Control
✔ ABS Brakes
✔ Multiple Airbags
✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System
🌟 Vehicle Highlights
✅ One Owner Vehicle 👤
✅ Carfax Verified ✔️
✅ 125,450 KM
✅ Fully Loaded GT Trim 💎
✅ Leather Interior
✅ Power Sunroof ☀️
✅ Heads-Up Display 🛣️
✅ Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 🔥
✅ Alloy Wheels ✨
✅ Well Maintained & Ready to Drive ✔️
💲 ONLY $17,950 + Tax & Licensing
🔥 Priced to Sell! Don't Miss Out! 🔥
This fully loaded 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT offers luxury, reliability, and outstanding value at an unbeatable price. Clean, well maintained, and ready for its next owner.
🚗 Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Options Available
📞 Contact Today to Schedule Your Test Drive!
📍 Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 www.saifimotors.ca
📧 saifimotorsinc@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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