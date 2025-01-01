$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400 4MATIC
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,300 KM
Vehicle Description
White on Brown leather interior, Desirable color combination, Navigation system, Surround Camera system, Burmaster sound system Power Panoramic Moon Roof, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane departure alert, Power trunk lid, this vehicle was involved in accident and repaired to the Specs, price includes Ontario Ondrive Safety Certificate, Administration Fee and Omvic Fee. For more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
Vehicle Features
