Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>White on Brown leather interior, Desirable color combination, Navigation system, Surround Camera system, Burmaster sound system Power Panoramic Moon Roof, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane departure alert, Power trunk lid, this vehicle was involved in accident and repaired to the Specs, price includes Ontario Ondrive Safety Certificate, Administration Fee and Omvic Fee. For more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

129,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
12974872

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

  1. 1758057277
  2. 1758057277
  3. 1758057277
  4. 1758057275
  5. 1758057275
  6. 1758057277
  7. 1758057277
  8. 1758057274
  9. 1758057270
  10. 1758057273
  11. 1758057273
  12. 1758057275
  13. 1758057272
  14. 1758057273
  15. 1758057266
  16. 1758057274
  17. 1758057275
  18. 1758057266
  19. 1758057268
  20. 1758057267
  21. 1758057275
  22. 1758057275
  23. 1758057267
  24. 1758057272
  25. 1758057274
  26. 1758057274
  27. 1758057274
  28. 1758057264
  29. 1758057268
  30. 1758057274
  31. 1758057276
  32. 1758057276
  33. 1758057272
  34. 1758057273
  35. 1758057274
  36. 1758057274
  37. 1758057274
  38. 1758057272
  39. 1758057272
  40. 1758057274
  41. 1758057275
  42. 1758057270
  43. 1758057276
  44. 1758057271
  45. 1758057266
  46. 1758057271
  47. 1758057268
  48. 1758057271
  49. 1758057275
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,300KM
VIN WDDZF6GB9HA139281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,300 KM

Vehicle Description

White on Brown leather interior, Desirable color combination, Navigation system, Surround Camera system, Burmaster sound system Power Panoramic Moon Roof, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane departure alert, Power trunk lid, this vehicle was involved in accident and repaired to the Specs, price includes Ontario Ondrive Safety Certificate, Administration Fee and Omvic Fee. For more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Centre

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 62,700 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 173,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT XLT 110,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-823-XXXX

(click to show)

905-823-5535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class