<p> </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Exceptionally Clean Low Kms Local Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accident/Damage Records According To A Carfax History Report (  Verified).</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Crew Cab Long Box 6.66 Ft Box, V8 5.3 Litres Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD, Chrome Package With Led Lighting, Spray-In Bed Liner, 6 Chrome Running Boards, Backup Assist, 17 Alloys Surrounded By 4 BFGOODRICH, Keyless Entry,  Hard To Find As Clean.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

93,747 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LS 6.66 Ft Box

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LS 6.66 Ft Box

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

93,747KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC0JG303787

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 93,747 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500