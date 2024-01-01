$32,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LS 6.66 Ft Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 93,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptionally Clean Low Kms Local Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accident/Damage Records According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified).
Crew Cab Long Box 6.66 Ft Box, V8 5.3 Litres Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, 4WD, Chrome Package With Led Lighting, Spray-In Bed Liner, 6" Chrome Running Boards, Backup Assist, 17" Alloys Surrounded By 4 BFGOODRICH, Keyless Entry, Hard To Find As Clean.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
