2018 Honda Civic

148,843 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Touring Leather/Sunroof/Collsion Detection

2018 Honda Civic

Touring Leather/Sunroof/Collsion Detection

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

148,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9786652
  • Stock #: 6877
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F96JH105031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6877
  • Mileage 148,843 KM

Vehicle Description

CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Touring model w/ Honda Sensing, Navigation and Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, Alloys, Side Camera, Sunroof, remote starter, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, wireless charging, Satellite Radio, Heated front and rear Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2015 2017 2019 2016 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

